N-Power Stipends: 'Countdown' Begins To Settlement

Anticipation of their outstanding October and November stipends is building among N-Power beneficiaries, Concise News observed.
The Federal Government promised to pay the stipends “on or before” 20th of December, 2019. Yet, beneficiaries cannot wait to get paid their multiple-month allowances, we noticed. They earn N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly.
See some recent reactions below:
We are waiting on 20th as you guys said…. For our stipends
Sir, you could have sent your EFCC, DSS and Police to investigate and arrest him. Sir, note that your boosting program Npower, I heard that no stipends for three months now. This are some of the issues at home you need to work upon.
Up till today the government hasn’t still paid the Npower people since November.
@npower_ng When are we going to receive our unpaid money.
Npower boys oya, a million likes. Hope they have paid you ,and your chinko phones are working.
You know it’s easier to prove its existence than its non-existence, but no wahala.
All I wanted to do was remind you Egbon.
You have done a great job sir.well done.pls also look into npower’s plight.these young Nigerian graduate are suffering. They have not collect October & November stipends plus this month December 2019 pls sir look into it.They need permanent job.Thanks
Everyone shouting that they created employment through N-Power, how callous can you be? NPower staff in Lagos have not been paid for 3 months despite the peanut they are being paid as salary.
Please pay our October/November backlog.
@npower_ng sincerely, is like something is wrong somewhere. Why these delay in payment there while in Ekiti state?
