N-Power Stipends: 'Countdown' Begins To Settlement
Attendees of N-Power training

Anticipation of their outstanding October and November stipends is building among N-Power beneficiaries, Concise News observed.

The Federal Government promised to pay the stipends “on or before” 20th of December, 2019. Yet, beneficiaries cannot wait to get paid their multiple-month allowances, we noticed. They earn N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly.

See some recent reactions below: