N-Power Stipends: 'Countdown' Begins To Settlement

Anticipation of their outstanding October and November stipends is building among N-Power beneficiaries, Concise News observed.

The Federal Government promised to pay the stipends “on or before” 20th of December, 2019. Yet, beneficiaries cannot wait to get paid their multiple-month allowances, we noticed. They earn N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly.

See some recent reactions below:

We are waiting on 20th as you guys said…. For our stipends — Nwabufo (@nwabufo77) December 6, 2019

Sir, you could have sent your EFCC, DSS and Police to investigate and arrest him. Sir, note that your boosting program Npower, I heard that no stipends for three months now. This are some of the issues at home you need to work upon. — AJAH-LEKKI (@JohnDan247) December 9, 2019

Up till today the government hasn’t still paid the Npower people since November. — Richie (@Airche) December 8, 2019

@npower_ng When are we going to receive our unpaid money. — Otitoju obayanju (@Obacoco01) December 8, 2019

Npower boys oya, a million likes. Hope they have paid you ,and your chinko phones are working. — emmanuel nzeaka (@ezimako) December 8, 2019

You know it’s easier to prove its existence than its non-existence, but no wahala. All I wanted to do was remind you Egbon. — Biya Tife 🌱 (@Biyatife) December 8, 2019

You have done a great job sir.well done.pls also look into npower’s plight.these young Nigerian graduate are suffering. They have not collect October & November stipends plus this month December 2019 pls sir look into it.They need permanent job.Thanks — Iretayo4LV (@AyoolaAdeleke8) December 8, 2019

Everyone shouting that they created employment through N-Power, how callous can you be? NPower staff in Lagos have not been paid for 3 months despite the peanut they are being paid as salary. — Olugbenga Ajachukwu Usman (@OlugbengaRita) December 8, 2019