As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq celebrated her 100 days in office last week, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are asking her to ensure their outstanding stipends is settled as soon as possible, Concise News reports.

It is now well over 60 days since around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries last received their monthly pay of N30, 000. This has made them often asking to know when exactly they will paid. Farouq did come out last last week Monday to announce they will be paid “before 20th of December”. Yet, beneficiaries are still vocal in their demand.

See some reactions over unpaid stipends below:

End poverty is a goal you should admire with sincerity to achieve. How far npower? — Dboss Ise (@IsraelOdemadig2) December 6, 2019

Ma’am, leave that talk, pay @npower_ng beneficiaries their stipends — THIS WORLD IS VANITY!!! (@MAJORITY001) December 6, 2019

Poverty still looming in d heart of those poor npower beneficiaries you failed to pay their stipend. — Al_qasim Suleiman (@KasimSuleiman13) December 6, 2019

Hmm! You’re busy celebrating 100days in office,but npower beneficiaries under your new ministry are counting 67days without stipends. — Shamsudeen Ahmad Usman (@Saurdoruwa) December 6, 2019

Aunty sadiya please we are waiting for the training date of n-power creative for northern region.southern region have done their own since AUGUST 2019.HAJIYA PLEASE WE ARE WAITING.I AM GRADUATE BUT NO JOB.PLS HELP US. — KABIR ABDULRAHMAN (@KABIRABDULRAHM1) December 6, 2019

If truly poverty is about to be eradicated then, those 2016 N-Power Beneficiaries should not be allowed to go back to the streets otherwise there would be high rate of poverty explosion in the country — Abdussalam (@OlawaleTman) December 7, 2019

Celebrating poverty while hunger is killing the Npower beneficiaries — Adekanye Ahmed O (@omoade_03) December 6, 2019

#100daysForWorstHumanityEver 2019 International day for sinking more #Npower beneficiaries into extreme poverty. — Abdulbasid Usman (@Abdulbasidus) December 6, 2019

Npower beneficiaries are waiting for 20th of December to see if you mean what you said or your deciving them time will tell we are watching #NpowerUpdates — Salma Ahmed (@isalma01) December 6, 2019