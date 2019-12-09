Latest N-Power News Today Saturday As Beneficiaries Hope To Get Stipends
The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1

As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq celebrated her 100 days in office last week, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are asking her to ensure their outstanding stipends is settled as soon as possible, Concise News reports.

It is now well over 60 days since around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries last received their monthly pay of N30, 000. This has made them often asking to know when exactly they will paid. Farouq did come out last last week Monday to announce they will be paid “before 20th of December”. Yet, beneficiaries are still vocal in their demand.

See some reactions over unpaid stipends below: