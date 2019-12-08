Biafra: IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Makes 'Regretful' Announcement

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has announced that his scheduled Saturday live broadcast has been postponed till today, Sunday 8th of December 2019, Concise News reports.

While the Abia-born activist did not give any reason for the deferment, it is most likely due to the death of his father.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Saturday: “I regret to announce that I will not broadcast today as previously advertised. Instead, it will be tomorrow Sunday 8 Dec. 2019 7 pm Biafraland Time. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to your company tomorrow night. Thank you.”

I regret to announce that I will not broadcast today as previously advertised. Instead, it will be tomorrow Sunday 8 Dec. 2019 7 pm Biafraland Time. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to your company tomorrow night. Thank you. — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) December 7, 2019

Former Aviation Minister and a friend to the pro-Biafra leader Femi Fani-Kayode made the disclosure of the death of Eze Israel Kanu on Friday in a tweet.

“May the precious soul of the revered father of my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rest in perfect peace,” he tweeted.

Kanu, 86, who was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, died about four months after his wife Sally Kanu’s demise.

He had not been seen in public following the raid of his palace by soldiers in September 2017.

Reacting to Kanu’s death, the Abia State Government in a statement described it as a “rude shock.”

According to the statement, Kanu senior was committed to the development of his community and Abia State while alive.

“It was with rude shock that we learnt of the passing on of one of our great royal fathers, HRM Eze Sir I.O. Kanu, the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu Ibeku, at the age of 86 years,” the statement said.

“His unwavering love and sterling contributions to the development of his community in particular, and Abia State, in general, are well documented.

“No doubt, HRM left a lasting legacy and an indelible impression on the minds of Ndigbo everywhere in the world.

“Death is not the end of man but a necessary passage to a better place in eternity where there is no strife, sorrow or pain. Indeed, Papa has only gone to that better place.”

Dear @MaziNnamdiKanu: With a deep sense of shared grief, I condole with you on the demise of your father, HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu. Be comforted in the assurance that you’re not grieving alone. Millions are grieving with you. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) December 7, 2019

The Abia government promised to support the family of the late traditional ruler.