N-Power Stipends: ‘Countdown’ Begins To Settlement

Anticipation of their outstanding October and November stipends is building among N-Power beneficiaries.

The Federal Government promised to pay the stipends "on or before" 20th of December, 2019. Yet, beneficiaries cannot wait to get paid their multiple-month allowances, we noticed. They earn N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly.

N-Power Talks Dominate Minister Sadiya Farouq’s 100 Days In Office

As the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq celebrated her 100 days in office last week, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are asking her to ensure their outstanding stipends is settled as soon as possible.

It is now well over 60 days since around 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries last received their monthly pay of N30, 000. This has made them often asking to know when exactly they will paid. Farouq did come out last last week Monday to announce they will be paid "before 20th of December". Yet, beneficiaries are still vocal in their demand.

