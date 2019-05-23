Manchester United may have to double their valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to sign the full-back, as there currently remains a huge difference between their stance and Crystal Palace’s.

Palace feels under absolutely no pressure to sell Wan-Bissaka and would want a fee of over £70m to even consider the prospect.

United had been hoping to complete the signing for at most £40m, but that now looks way off.

It is understood other clubs have already been put off by such a high valuation, but United will persist with the pursuit.

United are set for a busy summer with central defence another area identified for reinforcement.

Kalidou Koulibaly is a long-term target but Napoli’s asking price makes Leicester City’s Harry Maguire potentially an easier deal to do.