Transfer News: Manchester United £96m Koulibaly Bid Rejected

Manchester United have been knocked back in their bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Concise News reports.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira claims the club have had a €110m (£96.4m) bid rejected by Napoli.

Schira claims Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has no interest in selling Koulibaly, and a release clause of €150M (£131.5m) will only be available ‘from 2020.’

However, United are set to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause, according to reports.

It is claimed by Football Ghana that the Reds are prepared to pay the £43.5million required to release Partey from his Atletico Madrid contract.

Solskjaer is on the look-out for a replacement for Ander Herrera and Partey would fit the bill.