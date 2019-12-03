The annual convention of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel is finally here, tagged Shiloh 2019, Concise News reports.

The convention which has its theme as Breaking Limit begins on Tuesday, December 3rd, and ends on Sunday, 8th, with a live broadcast from Canaanland, Ota.

This news medium had reported that Bishop David Oyedepo and other ministers would be live at the Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits of the Winners’ Chapel.

Below is how you can watch the programme online with your mobile device or computers:

How To Live Stream Shiloh 2019 (watch Shiloh 2019 online)

The live stream for Shiloh 2019 is available online and can be done via these means:

1. Domi Youtube Live Stream Channel

This is the live stream or YouTube channel of the Winners’ Chapel where you can watch Shiloh 2019 online.

In addition to Shiloh 2019, the Domi YouTube channel of the Living Faith Church is where you can watch other church programmes.

Interestingly, this is the same way you can enjoy the 2019 Shiloh live streaming now on this Domi YouTube channel anywhere in the world from day 1 to the last day!

Visit this link for the Shiloh 2019 live stream today!

2. Faith Tabernacle Ota Live Streaming

Also, the Shiloh 2019 service can be watched from the Living Faith Church, Canaan Land, Ota live today.

This is possible from due to the Domi live streaming which functions as the living faith church online service platforms.

Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule

Prayer Hour from 5:30 am to 7-00 am

Hour of Visitation/ special sessions: 7:00am – 11:am

Encounter Night: 7:00 PM

The time noted here for Shiloh 2019 is Nigerian time and that is when the events will be transmitted live.