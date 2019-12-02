Why Manchester United Will Not Sack ‘Average’ Solskjær Just Yet

Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday at Old Trafford means they have won just 18 points in the English Premier (EPL) League this season; their fewest after 14 games of a top-flight campaign since 1988-89 (18), when they went on to finish 11th in the table.

Concise News reports that United’s standing on the log also mean they are 22 points behind bitter rivals Liverpool after just 14 games and only 6 points above the relegation zone.

Upcoming huge games against resurgent Tottenham Hotspur and quality Manchester City may make matters worse for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Solskjær’s predecessor, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor, David Moyes were just like the Norwegian – in terms of results.

At long last, they were shown the exit door.

However, by the look of things, Solskjær will not be axed. #OleOut will not work – not just yet!

Moyes was unlucky to come in at a time when Manchester United were ruling England. The expectation was lofty considering they were champions five times in eight seasons.

Then, now-Tottenham Head Coach, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese took up the Manchester United job as one of the most successful managers of all time. Having coached giants – Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, there is no time for experiments!

Louis van Gaal too. Another big-name tactician. United expected his vast experience tutoring top teams in Europe to translate to major trophies.

But this is Solskjær’s first big job. Hence, the forbearance from the management and a few fans.

Even though many question his transfer policy, the Norwegian is right with his transfer decisions. Underperforming players were allowed to go, while the right players were purchased to fix positional issues. Although, one must admit that there are still some sub-par ones that must be excused come the end of the 2019/20 season.

Since 2013, the club have tried four completely different kinds of coaches. Now it has dawned on the institution and adherents that life after Ferguson is going to require a whole lot of perseverance!

Like the club’s former captain, Roy Keane opined after their September draw with Arsenal, the Red Army should stick to Solskjaer despite their shaky start to the season.

Historically-mighty Manchester United may not have shown much improvement in their results at the moment but what’s the assurance the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri will take United back to where they truly belong?

Truth is, it’s a long job for any manager that trains Manchester United Football club of England!

United is fundamentally broken from top to bottom. Not even the favourite, Pochettino will be able to fix that. No manager will, unless the football management structures changes!