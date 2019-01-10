NNL Super 8: Bendel Insurance Lose Title To Kada City
Kada City are champions of the NNL Super 8/Source: Oganla Media.

Kada City have won the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 tournament after seeing off Bendel Insurance in the final played on Thursday.

Insurance came top in the Southern Conference and Kada City topping the Northern Conference.

However, Kada won the final 4-3 on a penalty shoot-out after normal time ended 1-1.

Insurance got promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after 10 years alongside Remo Stars from the Southern Conference.

On the other hand, Gombe United and Kada City and Gombe United got the Northern Conference tickets to the NPFL.

All teams that took part in the NNL Super 8 will not play in the week one of the NPFL.

