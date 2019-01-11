NPFL: Why Insurance, Promoted Teams Will Miss Week 1 - Abubakar

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has said the newly promoted teams in the league will not play in the Week 1 so they can plan well.

Remo United, Kada City, Bendel Insurance and Gombe United, all got promoted from the Nigeria National League following the Super 8 competition.

The NPFL will start this weekend but according to the league’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mallam Salisu Abubakar the team will not take part in matches this week.

“The games involving the promoted clubs from the NNL are shifted to give the club’s time to return to their bases and make adequate plans to play in the NPFL,” Abubakar added.

“It’s only fair that the players be allowed to recover from the rigours of the tournament they just participated in.

“They would join from Match Day 2 while a new date will be announced for the postponed fixtures.”