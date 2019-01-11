The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will resume across the country on Sunday with Enyimba at home to MFM FC in a mouth-watering encounter.

Concise News learned that Lobi Stars were named the champions in last season’s abridged campaign.

Kada City, Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance, and Gombe United, had earlier this week, gained promotion into the elite league from the Nigeria National League (NNL) after the NNL Super 8.

However, the newly-promoted teams from the NNL, will not play their games this weekend.

This is to allow them to have enough rest and preparation after taking part in the recently-held NNL Super competition in Aba, Abia’s commercial capital.

The postponed games in the NPFL Week 1 are as follows:

GROUP A

January 13, 2019

Wikki Tourists vs Insurance

Rivers United vs Remo Stars

Rangers vs Niger Tornadoes

Lobi Stars vs Katsina United

GROUP B

January 13, 2019

Yobe Stars vs Gombe United

Go Round vs Kada Stars

NPFL Fixtures Match Day 1

Below are the full Match Day 1 fixtures of the NPFL: