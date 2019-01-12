The players and coaches of Bendel Insurance on Friday took to the streets of Benin City in an open-top trailer parade to celebrate their return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Insurance had earlier this week regained promotion to the NPFL, after 10 years in the Nigeria National League, at the (NNL) Super 8 tournament in Aba, Abia state.

Although they lost the NNL Super 8 final to Kada City, the players and officials of the side got a rousing welcome from the state government.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state had earlier doled out N25m and a new bus to the team for their feat.

Also, the Supporters Club got N5m as well as a new bus from the state government.

The NPFL will resume on Sunday but Insurance and other promoted teams will not be in action due to their engagement in the NNL Super 8 tournament.

According to the NPFL, the break will allow Kada City, Insurance, Gombe United and Remo Stars rest and prepare well for the new season.

See photos from the celebration/parade below: