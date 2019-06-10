Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has hit out at a social media user who expressed his frustration at her for donning a hair attachment and make-up in a Women’s World Cup match against Norway on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Falcons were beaten three nil by their European opponents in the Group A clash in Reims, France, and Nigerians are forming an opinion of what went wrong.

Na this girl on attachment vex me pass for that game….you dey do make up come field…paint nails…that long hair no dey make her run well….we played well but we defended poorly…. — Dʀɪᴢᴢʏ ᴏғ Lᴀɢᴏꜱ🔌 (@Hedrizsneh) June 9, 2019

Hey you, I mean you..the girl with the attachment was me and I see no read why my own attachment and make up come be your problem, and if at all it is then abeg unplugged your TV and never watch again cos I will do more of that for the next game..so be ready to see more.. https://t.co/02DUu18I5B — ordega francisca (@OrdegaF) June 9, 2019

Ordega is by common consent Nigeria’s best player on the pitch in the Falcons’ opener. Thomas Dennerby‘s ladies take on South Korea on Wednesday in a crucial encounter.