Women's World Cup: Ordega Hits Out At Critic Of Her Appearance (image courtesy Caf)
Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has hit out at a social media user who expressed his frustration at her for donning a hair attachment and make-up in a Women’s World Cup match against Norway on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Falcons were beaten three nil by their European opponents in the Group A clash in Reims, France, and Nigerians are forming an opinion of what went wrong.

Ordega is by common consent Nigeria’s best player on the pitch in the Falcons’ opener. Thomas Dennerby‘s ladies take on South Korea on Wednesday in a crucial encounter.

