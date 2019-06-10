NPFL Super Six: Kano Pillars Fans Go Haywire In Lagos (Video)

Fans of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars went haywire on Monday in a NPFL Super Six match against Rangers of Enugu at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Concise News reports that the fans were displeased with the stoppage-time penalty given against Pillars by the centre referee, Quadri Ololade Adebimpe.

Multiple sources point accusative finger on Pillars skipper, Rabiu Ali, nicknamed ‘Pele’ of instigating the violence. In fact, he was said to have threatened to beat up the referee. Adebimpe had to be guarded away from the pitch.

Irate fans were seen throwing dangerous objects as wood in a match televised live.

Ali had given table-toppers, Pillars the lead with a free kick in the 58 minutes, but the centre referee adjudged Adeshola David to have pushed Ifeanyi Egwin inside the 18-yard box, and therefore awarded Enugu Rangers a penalty in the 87th minute.

With the draw, Kano Pillars still stay top of the log with 8 points from four games. This, pending the result of the other two matches (Akwa United vs Lobi Stars and Enyimba vs Ifeanyi Ubah) later today.

See videos below:

See the shameful moment Kano Pillars fans attack referee at Agege Stadium pic.twitter.com/Frq3qKb01R — Mediahelm News (@MediahelmNews) June 10, 2019

More to follow…