NPFL Super Six: Kano Pillars Releases Statement Regarding Agege Incident

Kano Pillars FC have condemned the incident at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday, after their 1-1 draw with Enugu Rangers in the 2018/2019 NPFL Super Six playoffs.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed by the media officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the club said the incident was unfortunate.

The four-time Nigerian champions stated that no Kano Pillars Official or stakeholder supported such unsporting behaviour.

Malikawa also claimed that what happened after the match was an arrangement by some gang members that did not want the progress of the Club.

“Nigerians should bear with us. Kano Pillars FC fans are the most disciplined in the country, which made the NFF to award them the best-behaved fans Club Award last year during the NFF/Aiteo Award night,” the statement read.

“So what some football fans did yesterday at Agege stadium is unacceptable and are not the true fans of the ‘Sai Masu Gida’.”

According to Malikawa, Kano Pillars drew two matches at home this season but nothing of such happened and even the fans at a point cheered match officials as well as visiting teams.

On the issue of captain Rabi’u Ali, Malikawa said that people misunderstood the situation because Rabiu was not in any way fighting with the referee but was just agitating to him that he blew the whistle while time was not over.

“Rabi’u Ali is one of the best-behaved players in the League because I can testify to you that throughout his career, he has not received six yellow cards and that’s to tell you how well behaved he is,” Malikawa continued.

However, Malikawa appealed to Lagos State Football Association to wake up and improve the security at the Stadium so as to avoid future occurrence.

He finally called on the League Management Company (LMC) to redouble their efforts in developing the league.