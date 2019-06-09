AFCON 2019: Rohr Drops Iheanacho, Announces 23-man Squad (See Full Lists)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho as he released his 23-man squad list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Concise News report.

Iheanacho has struggled for game time at his Premier League club as he was dropped alongside Rotherham United defensive midfielder Semi Ajayi.

Coach Rohr made his squad known after the team’s friendly against Zimbabwe Saturday as part of preparations for the competition.

The team will depart for Egypt on Sunday, 9th June aboard a chartered aircraft, set up a final training camp in the city of Ismailia and tackle Africa’s number one–ranked team, Senegal in their final pre-AFCON friendly on Sunday, 16th June.

Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2019 AFCON:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain).