A top educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi has said the 2019 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requires a critical look “to be able to appreciate ourselves and forge ahead”. Prince Ogungbayi who is the Project Coordinator of Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), an NGO, was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Friday in Lagos. “The issue of the conduct of the 2019 UTME is very crucial and therefore requires critical scrutiny for us as a nation to be able to appreciate ourselves and forge ahead. “Also, the 2019 UTME requires a critical look in order for us to be able to produce world-class students who can achieve first class in any field in the likes of Harvard University,” he says. “The JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede OFR, FNAL has done a wonderful job this year with the process the board went through compared to the past years despite the general complaints of all educational stakeholders especially parents and students, majority of whom have failed to adequately prepare for the exams.” Read more here.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will soon set new cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 session, Concise News has learned. This online news medium had posted the most recent JAMB cut-off marks as results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) came out. Speaking on Wednesday, JAMB, said it will meet with relevant stakeholders in the education sector before the new cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and others are set. “The board is yet to come up with any cut-off mark for placements into the various tertiary institutions across the country,” JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, told NAN in Lagos. “The cut-off marks cannot be decided upon without the input of critical stakeholders of the education sector at an elaborate policy meeting.” He added that “The cut-off marks are the minimum expectation for every institution and that does not mean by attaining such cut-off mark, it, therefore, means an automatic placement into schools of first choice.”

