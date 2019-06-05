nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria,JAMB 2019 Result: How To Gain Admission Without UTME, JAMB news, 2019 jamb results, 2019 jamb result, check 2019 jamb result, Check JAMB result, check jamb result 2019, how to check jamb result, Jamb latest News, jamb result 2019, Jamb result, jamb result 2019 check, jamb result checker, jamb results 2019, jamb cut-off marks 2019 2020, jamb cut-off marks
JAMB Candidates. (Image Courtesy: HOW-TO.NG)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will soon set new cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 session, Concise News has learned.

This online news medium had posted the most recent JAMB cut-off marks as results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) came out.

Advertise With Us

Speaking on Wednesday, JAMB, said it will meet with relevant stakeholders in the education sector before the new cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and others are set.

“The board is yet to come up with any cut-off mark for placements into the various tertiary institutions across the country,” JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, told NAN in Lagos.

“The cut-off marks cannot be decided upon without the input of critical stakeholders of the education sector at an elaborate policy meeting.”

He added that “The cut-off marks are the minimum expectation for every institution and that does not mean by attaining such cut-off mark, it, therefore, means an automatic placement into schools of first choice.”

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR