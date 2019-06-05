The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will soon set new cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 session, Concise News has learned.

This online news medium had posted the most recent JAMB cut-off marks as results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) came out.

Speaking on Wednesday, JAMB, said it will meet with relevant stakeholders in the education sector before the new cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and others are set.

“The board is yet to come up with any cut-off mark for placements into the various tertiary institutions across the country,” JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, told NAN in Lagos.

“The cut-off marks cannot be decided upon without the input of critical stakeholders of the education sector at an elaborate policy meeting.”

He added that “The cut-off marks are the minimum expectation for every institution and that does not mean by attaining such cut-off mark, it, therefore, means an automatic placement into schools of first choice.”