The Federal Government has approved N208 billion, part of the 2019 intervention, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, for infrastructural in public tertiary institutions.

Concise News understands that the money is part of the N1.1 trillion the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is asking for to fund the university system.

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed this at the 23rd convocation of the University of Abuja on Saturday.

He was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education Sonny Echono.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria will be a global player in the emerging knowledge economy. What is required is to ensure the quality of our human capital and also maintain the desirable balance for sustainable national socio-economic growth and development,” he said.

“The present administration will continue to improve on the infrastructural facilities in the universities, promote teacher development and curriculum review.

“It is in furtherance of this that I recently approved the disbursement of N208billion to public tertiary institutions under the 2019 intervention of the TETFUND.

“The government will continue to look into the issues raised by the universities especially regarding physical development and will equally monitor the universities closely.

“I also seize this opportunity to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Government to addressing youth unemployment.”