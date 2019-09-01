Frodd was caught on camera crying after fellow housemate and lover Esther was evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2019) show, Concise News reports.

Esther was evicted from the BBNaija show on Sunday, making her the 13th persons to have suffered such a fate since the reality programme started on June 30th.

Frodd was last week seen washing the undies of Esther with many fans condemning the act.

See the video of Frodd crying after Esther got an eviction below:

Men are not scum o Our niggi is in love🥀

Frodd o💔

Esther is out of the house!#BBNajia #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/EBpW3VKX7E — Okokon Emmanuel (@Emmy_OffiXial) September 1, 2019

Tacha, Sir See, Frodd, Venita, Cindy and Esther were up for eviction this week, but the host of the show, Ebuka Uchendu, announced Esther as the latest to leave the Big Brother house.

She was at one time head of house but viewers of the show have now voted her out as he had the lowest amount of votes.

Some viewers of the show see her as manipulative and have always anxiously waited for her eviction from the BBNaija show.

Esther, Frodd: The Love Journey

Esther had broken the heart of Frodd by saying that she was hoping to get a perfect match after the show.

The duo were on the couch as they had discussed about what would happen after the show.

She advised him not to worry that he would find the woman of his dreams when the time comes, adding that she was not the one for him.

Despite this, Frodd had been spotted washing the clothes of his supposed lover.

After sensing reactions, he opened up that he only had to wash the towel and cardigan because he made use of them.

Meanwhile, Esther told BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during last Sunday’s eviction show, that “we are cool, I believe that we are still getting to know each other and you can’t really predict what is going on in this place so I will see what happens outside the house.”

Watch video: