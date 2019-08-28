This is the roundup of the latest Kogi State election 2019 news update on the Concise News website for today, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

Administrative Secretaries in all the 21 local government councils in Kogi have pledged their support for the second term bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The secretaries, on the platform of Association of Local Government Secretaries, told newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday that their support for the governor was informed by his impeccable performance in the past three and half years.

Joseph Omonaiye, the spokesman of the association, described Bello as the best of all the governors that had governed the state since creation 28 years ago.

The Kogi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says it has not endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello, any aspirant or party for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Concise News reports that Dr John Ibenu, its chairman, made this disclosure at the CAN Extra-Ordinary Extended Exco Meeting held at Chapel of Freedom International, Lokoja, on Monday.

There have been rumours that CAN in Kogi had endorsed Governor Bello who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibenu said the meeting was a Consultative Plenary meeting of all the five blocks of CAN to consider few important issues and make their position known to the public regarding the 2019 governorship election in Kogi.

Ahmed Attah, the Kogi East Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has said that delegates of Igala extraction would vote massively for Governor Yahaya Bello in the party’s primary election because he has “empowered several Igala sons and daughters.”

Concise News understands that political gladiators, including governor Bello, are heating up the race for the highest office in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship poll.

The Igala, the most populous tribe in Kogi, control eight of the 21 local government areas that make up the Confluence State.

And speaking ahead of the APC primary, scheduled for Thursday, August 29, Attah said that all the delegates from the zone had resolved to vote massively for the incumbent governor.

