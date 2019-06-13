The Nigerian Senate has adjourned for two weeks to enable the management of the federal parliament to come up with acceptable arrangements for the lawmakers’ office accommodation.

Concise News reports that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday also swore in a 12-member ad hoc committee to liaise with the management of the National Assembly on housekeeping issues.

The committee, which has as Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, is expected to work out the allocation of seats in the chamber as well as the allocation of offices to the senators.

The committee whose assignment starts immediately, according to Lawan, will work with the Clerk of the Senate.

They are expected to submit their report within two weeks.

The Red Chamber will resume on July 2.