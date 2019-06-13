9th NASS Leadership: Tinubu Reacts To Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Bigwig of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has advised the new leadership of the country’s 9th National Assembly to work closely with the Executive.

Concise News understands that the former Lagos state governor gave this advice on Wednesday in a congratulatory message entitled: “Nurturing and Deepening National Assembly Institution, Democracy.”

Ahmed Lawan, from Yobe state, and Ovie Omo-Agege, from Delta state, emerged as the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President on Tuesday, while Femi Gbajabiamila, from Lagos, and Ahmed Wase, from Plateau, were voted by their colleagues in the House of Representatives as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

And Tinubu urged the leaders to partner President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

“It is imperative that the new leadership quickly departs from the adversarial posture of those that came before and extends hands of fellowship and friendship to the Executive,” read his message.

“A convivial and cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government is our best chance at achieving the progress that we, as Nigerians, deserve and it’s incumbent on our new leaders to make this a reality in this next dispensation.

“Our system speaks of complementarity between the Executive and Legislature and does not preclude the Legislature from working harmoniously with the Executive in the service of our people.”

He also said, “Their emergence as leaders of the 9th National Assembly comes at a crucial time in our nation’s history. As we celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted democracy and our new National Democracy Day of June 12.

“We look backwards to recognise the sacrifices and valour of our heroes past. We also look forward with hope for the future of our nation and our democracy.”