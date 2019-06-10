The Coalition for Change has withdrawn its petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

Concise News reports that the request was made on behalf of the party by its lawyer, Obed Agwu, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

It was learned that request was not opposed by the lawyers representing the respondents – Buhari, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led panel of the subsequently dismissed the petition.

This online news understands that with this development, there are now three petitions challenging the victory of President Buhari and the ruling party in the 2019 presidential election.