The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the inauguration of the State House of Assembly did not hold on Monday as it is waiting for a letter of proclamation from Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Concise News understands that the inauguration of the Edo State House Assembly did not hold on Monday.

This was due to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s delay in transmitting a letter of proclamation to the clerk of the Assembly.

Also, some security personnel laid siege at the Assembly premises with supporters and relations of elected lawmakers who had turned up to witness the inauguration turned back by the security personnel.

Only eight lawmakers were re-elected to the 7th Assembly while 16 new lawmakers are to be inaugurated.

And while reacting to the development, APC Secretary in Edo State, Lawrence Okah, told journalists that “The Edo State House of Assembly is waiting for a letter of proclamation from Governor Obaseki as instituted in the law.”