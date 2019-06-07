Chelsea Appeal FIFA Transfer Ban With CAS

Europa League champions Chelsea have appealed against their two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chelsea sanctioned in February for breaching rules regarding the signing of U18 foreign players but was unsuccessful in their appeal to FIFA in May.

In response, Chelsea said they would contest the decision of FIFA’s appeal committee and CAS has now received their appeal. No timeline for its consideration has been set.

“The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods,” the CAS statement read.

As it stands, Chelsea can sign players but are unable to register anyone until June 2020.

The Premier League club have the option to ask CAS to freeze the transfer ban until their case is heard, which would leave them free to recruit players this summer. Chelsea, though, are yet to say whether or not they intend to do so.