The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday described its sit-at-home protest of May 30 as a huge success.

Concise News reports that the separatist group says the protest took place in 100 countries where Biafra people resided, across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Africa.

While thanking its members for the resilience they had demonstrated in the struggle, IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, states that the protest took place beyond Biafraland.

The statement read in part, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra consider it imperative to congratulate all Biafrans and lovers of freedom all over Biafraland and various parts of Southern Nigeria who contributed in one way or the other towards the successful outcome of our heroes remembrance day by remaining indoors at their respective homes as directed by the IPOB high command.

“We salute the uncommon courage, determination and resoluteness of all Biafrans that defied the military and police threats, including intimidation and harassment from Hausa-Fulani cabal in Aso Rock and South East governors across the length and breadth of Biafraland.

“We commend the people of Ogoni, Ijaw, Urhobo, Annang, Igbo, Idoma, Igede, Igala, Igbanke/Igboakiri and others who afforded to observe and remember those that sacrificed their youthful lives for us to be alive today.

“From Ogoja in the east to the border town of Igbanke in the west; from the Oturkpo in the north to the island of Bonny in the south, Biafrans observed in their own unique way a day of solemnity, reverence and respect for our departed heroes and heroines.

“We also salute the indefatigable spirit of IPOB family members in the diaspora that rallied in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Africa.

“Picture and video evidence abound to lend incontrovertible credence to the fact that the Biafra people obeyed IPOB sit-at-home order on May 30, 2019”.

Furthermore, the group says the South-East governors who tried to sabotage the exercise “should cover their faces in shame.”

“They threatened fire and brimstone, yet the people ignored them and obeyed IPOB order.”