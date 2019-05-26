The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has arrived in the US where he is to celebrate the Biafra Heroes Day, Concise News understands.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group will be celebrating those who died for the Biafra struggle on May 30th.

According to the group, there will be a sit-at-home on that day across the South-East and some parts of the South-South region to honour those who died for the “Biafra course.”

Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in the UK, as part of activities to mark the day, has arrived in Donald Trump’s country.

He took to his Twitter handle to inform his followers of his safe arrival in the country, saying that the task to honour the fallen heroes must be accomplished.

“I’ve arrived in the US safely. Thanks to Chukwu Okike Abiama for His mercies. The duty to honour our fallen heroes is a task we must accomplish. On #BiafraHeroesDay2019 we must #SitAtHome across Biafraland,” he wrote.