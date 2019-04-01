Following the cancellation of his bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, warned Federal Government not to get him provoked as he has the capability to make the country ungovernable.

Concise News had reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the arrest of the pro-Biafra leader.

It also ordered that his trial on charges of a treasonable felony should proceed in his absence.

In a statement he released, the Biafran leader dared the Federal Government to come for him if it could.

Still reacting to the court order for his arrest, he said the alleged plan by the Federal Government to arrest him with the International Police is an empty threat.

He stressed that his arrest his a ploy by the Federal Government to make the International Police stop him from travelling freely across the world to make a case for the independence of Biafra.

he added that he was a British citizen and so could not be subjected to any Nigerian law.

“I am a Biafran that holds British citizenship. Nigerian law courts and their judges are of no consequence to me.”

“My lawyers are waiting for an Interpol red notice against my name and all hell will break loose. If the intention of Binta Nyako is to curtail my travels, thereby limiting IPOB diplomatic offensive, then let me assure Biafrans that our enemies have failed.

“Should they request Interpol intervention in this matter, I will give my lawyers here in the UK the instructions we need to launch a no-holds-barred legal assault against Nigeria.

“So, I am waiting for them. Europe and Interpol are not a bunch of wild beasts like Nigerian law courts and her security services. In Europe, there is a rule of law which is also binding on Interpol.

“The treasonable felony charge they levelled against me is not a crime that could be committed by merely carrying Biafran flag about and preaching secession, but one that could only be committed using guns, bombs and other weapons, which my group has never been associated with.

“I warn the Federal Government not to dare me because I’m capable of causing trouble for Nigeria.”