Identity Of Shot Journalists At Lagos APC Rally Revealed

The Group Political Editor of The Nation newspaper, Emmanuel Oladesu, was one of those shot at the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, was one stabbed during the event at the Skypower field, Ikeja, Lagos.

Oladesu was among the three journalists shot during the political rally with the rest being NewsTelegraph correspondent, Temitope Ogunbanke, Ibile Television cameraman, Abiodun Yusuf.

There were also other persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries during the rally.

The trouble began when the Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was giving his speech.

Some suspected rival groups of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) shot each other, bringing the event to an abrupt end.

Sanwo-Olu will battle the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimi Agbaje for the seat in February.