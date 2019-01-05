Police To Charge Pant Thieves For Attempted Murder

Nigerian police have announced that anyone caught stealing panties will now be charged with attempted murder, following the trend pant theft in Nigeria.

Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus who disclosed this via Instagram, adding that those caught in the act confessed to using the panties for rituals.

According to some of the apprehended panties thieves, the owners of the stolen underwear end up dying prematurely.

She wrote; “What is the in thing about increase in stealing of underpants?! Learnt the ones caught in the act always confess to be using it for rituals whereof the owner dies prematurely

“Henceforth anyone caught stealing pants might not be charged for stealing but attempted murder👮🏾‍♀️👮🏾‍♀️This has to stop”