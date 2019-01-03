President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja over the ongoing strike by university lecturers.

Concise News understands that the meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

Lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

“The Federal Government should demonstrate serious commitment to implement the spirit and letters of the 2009 Federal Governmental/Asuu agreement,” the Union’s President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi had said at the University of Lagos.

“It should also consider the implementation of the 2013 and 2017 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU it had with us.”

He also said, “All we are asking for is the improved infrastructural development of Nigeria’s public universities to be globally competitive.”

But Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this week that the federal government was ready to meet most of the demands of the union.

Ngige, however, blamed past administrations for the incessant strike.