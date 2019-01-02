Nigerian actress Mimi Orjiekwe has slammed her baby daddy on Instagram following a fan’s comment about him.

The actress who ended her two-year-old marriage with her ex, fellow Nollywood actor Charles Billion threatened to block the fan.

Mimi Orjiekwe made this known after a fan inquired about the father of her two-year-old daughter Jasmine.

She wrote, “So you all still ask me who is Jasmine’s dad?

“Ok final answer, His name is Charles Pius. He’s alive somewhere I guess… He’s supposed to be a great father just not contributing a penny… and yes we got married 2015 July 18th and ended 2017 after Jazz came. Her only biological father not dad. If I see one more comment about my girl, I will block you in 2019.”

Mimi Orjiekwe married popular Nollywood actor and producer Charles Pius a.k.a Charles Billion on July 18, 2015. The couple divorced in 2019 after their first daughter Jasmine was born.