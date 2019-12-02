Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has released his prophetic declaration for December 2019, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that in a tweet on his handle, Sunday, the fiery-preaching Apostle Suleman said December which is the 12th month of the year, stands for order.

He quoted several portions of the scripture to pray and declare blessings over his followers on the social media platform.

“Better is the end of a matter than the beginning thereof,” he tweeted. “The number 12 stands for ORDER.

“This month, heaven will put your life in order…1 Corinthians 14.40, Genesis 22.9, I Kgs 18.33…may this year not end without the fullness of grace in your life in Jesus name. Happy new month!”