The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will next week issue Certificates of Return to all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that this followed the Supreme Court’s ruling which disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) from holding any elective position.

In a press conference on Saturday in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, declared the PDP candidate, Bello Matawalle, winner of Zamfara State governorship election.

He further noted that Mattawale and his deputy will get their certificates on Monday, May 27 in Abuja.

Speaking further, he noted, however, that others will get theirs at the INEC office in Zamfara on Friday, May 31.

Full List Of PDP Candidates Who Won Zamfara Elections

Below is a complete list of Zamfara PDP candidates, who are now the winners:

GOVERNORSHIP

Bello Matawalle

DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP

Mahdi Gusau

SENATE

Ya’u Sahabi – Zamfara north

Mohammed Hassan – Zamfara central

Lawali Hassan – Zamfara West

HOUSE OF REPS

Umar Dan-Galadima – Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency

Bello Hassan Shinkafi – Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency

Kabiru Amadu – Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency

Shehu Ahmed – Bungudu/Maru federal constituency

Kabiru Yahaya – Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency

Ahmed Bakura – Bakura/Maradun federal constituency

Sulaiman Gum – Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Zaharadeen M. Sada – Kaura Namoda north constituency

Nura Daihiru – Birnin Magaji constituency

Salihu Zurmi – Zurmi east constituency

Nasiru Muazu – Zurmi west constituency

Muhammad G. Ahmad – Shinkafi constituency

Musa Bawa Musa – Tsafe east constituency

Aliyu Namaigora – Tsafe west constituency

Ibrahim Naidda – Gusau east constituency

Shafiu Dama – Gusau west constituency

Kabiru Magaji – Bungudu east constituency

Nasiru Bello Lawal – Bungudu west constituency

Yusuf Alhassan Muh – Maru north constituency

Saidu Umar – Maru south constituency

Yusuf Muhammad – Anka constituency

Shamudeen Hassan – Talata-Mafara north constituency

Aminu Yusuf Jangebe – Talata-Mafara south constituency

Tukur Jekada – Bakura constituency

Faruk Musa Dosara – Maradun I constituency

Nasiru Atiku – Maradun II constituency

Abdulnasir Ibrahim – Gummi I constituency

Mansur Mohammed – Gummi II constituency

Ibrahim Mohammed Naidda – Bukkuyum north constituency

Sani Dahiru – Bukkuyum south constituency