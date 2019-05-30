Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has mocked those who thought Naira Marley will not be released from detention, Concise News reports.

Naira Marley whose real name is Azeez Fashola was granted bail by a High Court in Lagos State on Thursday.

He is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged involvement in cybercrime better known as “Yahoo Yahoo” in local parlance.

Following the development, Zlatan took to his social media page to berate those who mocked Naira Marley during his time in detention.

“How he come be now ?? you wey want make omolomo go jail,” he wrote.

Zlatan was arrested alongside Naira Marley and three others but they were freed by the EFCC.