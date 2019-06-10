Abuja-based music producer Nasiru Ali, popularly known as Kozzographa, has threatened to take the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for allegedly accusing him of carrying out internet fraud.

Concise News understands that Ali was among the 10 suspected ”yahoo boys” paraded on May 17 by EFCC operatives.

The EFCC operatives raided the residence of the suspects at Favour Land Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.

The Music producer, through his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbensi, petitioned the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, on May 31.

However, Ali said that the men that raided his home were dressed in black with no means of identifying them as operatives of the EFCC.

He is demanding a compensation of N100 million and an unreserved apology for arresting him wrongly.

Olajengbensi disclosed that he would drag the EFCC to court for refusing to withdraw the negative publications about him after a seven-day ultimatum.

The petition read: “He lost a contract of five million naira with United Global Resolve for Peace (UNGREP), which he had been interviewed for and hitherto offered unequivocally because the contractors became disturbed and concerned by the publication thus doubtful of his reputation.

“He has been ostracised by his colleagues and associates as well as senior associates who usually refer to him for jobs in the past, thereby losing their trust and reference.

“He has been bombarded with a barrage of calls from friends and family members calling his reputation to question while expressing their disappointment and indicating their intention to cut all connection with him forthwith.

“His relationship with his intended life partner has been irreparably strained by the negative publicity generated by the unlawful arrest, particularly the publication on your media platform on the same matter.

“The publication has led to close clients taking their jobs off him and taking them to other persons thereby amounting to a great level of loss and in some cases varying the level of indebtedness.”