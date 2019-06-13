Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has become a born again Christian after surviving a life-threatening accident recently.

The actor-turned-politician took to his social media handle on Twitter to write how the accident shook him.

He also called on his followers hand their lives to Jesus Christ whom He said, gave him a second chance.

“Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you,” he wrote. “Well, that’s an understatement.

“Actually it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I’m a new man in Christ now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!”