Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday disclosed that he received with sadness news of the fire incident at Aperin market in Ibadan, the state capital.

Concise News reports that Makinde, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, sympathised with victims of the fire incident, saying that his government would get to the root of the sad incident.

Governor Makinde affirmed that his government would support the victims of the incident, adding that the government would not abandon them to their fate.

The statement read: “I sympathise with the market men and women who lost their valuables to the fire incident at Aperin market.

”It saddens me to hear this is happening at a time we are putting heads together to expand the economy of this state and put more money in the pockets of our people.

“It is particularly painful that the incident happened in the dead of the night and that many shops that were recently stocked were affected. Please take heart as we take measures to forestall such occurrences.”

The governor promised to get to the bottom of the fire incident, adding that devastating fire incidents of such extent will not be allowed to happen anywhere in the state again.

“Let me assure market leaders, market men and women, especially those affected by the Aperin fire incident to rest assured that the government of Oyo State will not abandon them to their fate at this time.

“We will not only unravel the cause of the fire but will also ensure we do what is within our powers to support the victims of that incident,” he said.