The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a 10 per cent discount on harbour dues in all concessioned terminals at the Eastern ports.

Concise News understands that the NPA disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos State.

According to the federal government agency, ports that will be affected by this development are Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.

“Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs; General cargo vessels with at least 16,000 tonnes; combo vessels with at least 16,000 tonnes; and RORO vessels with at least 250 units of vehicles,” the NPA added.

“These discounts shall not apply to vessels coming INBALLAST (empty); vessels calling at private jetties, and vessels calling carrying liquid bulk.”

The statement further noted that the discounts will take immediate effect