Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, disclosed her reason for uploading her nude pictures as a pre-birthday shot, saying, ”I wanted to show the world the woman I have become.”

Concise News recalls that the actress released some nude pictures to mark her birthday, last month, to the amaze her fans.

Ogbodo, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, revealed that she released the tempting photos to let the world know the woman she had become. She said, “I wanted to show the world the woman I have become. I am grown, mature, daring, beautiful and confident.”

However, soon after the pre-birthday shot, some Nigerian did not waste time to express their views by laving abuses on the actress about her pictures.

Reacting to the backlash she received from Nigerians, the controversial actress said it was expected.

She said, “Well, as a public figure, one would usually expect such backlash. Not everyone will sing your praises at all times. Some will definitely find faults with the things you do. So it was expected.”

After weeks of her trendy nude pictures surfaced online, her fans queried whether the actress had plastic surgery.

She responded by saying, “My body is 100 per cent natural. I haven’t altered my body by having a surgery yet. I only dedicate my time to keeping fit and watching my diet. I have never considered plastic surgery. My body is perfect and I love it. I keep in shape so no need for plastic surgery.

“Keeping fit is easy because it is something that can be done anywhere and anytime. It is really easy to combine it with my job. It doesn’t distract me at all. It helps me to also alleviate stress from my life. I love keeping fit.”