Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has assured Nigerians that his boys will not disappoint at the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports.

Nigeria begin their quest for the U-20 World Cup with a game against Qatar on Friday.

Other teams in Group D of the competition are Ukraine, and the US.

Having clinched a bronze medal at the 1989 and in 2005 editions of the youth competition, Aigbogun has set sights on equalling the feat of his predecessors.

“We have a tough history to match. Silver medals on two occasions and bronze medal once, and a number of quarter-final appearances,” Aigbogun told thenff.com on Thursday.

“That’s why we must start very well, by taking the points against Qatar and then march on with confidence and self-assurance.

“We are flying the flag of nearly 200 million Nigerians, as well as that of the African continent. We have put a lot of work into building a squad that will make Nigeria and Africa proud.”

Thursday’s game will start by 5 pm Nigerian time.