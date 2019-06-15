Tyson Fury showdown with Tom Schwarz is not for the WBO title, as they battle on Saturday night, the governing body’s president has confirmed.

Concise News learned that the Gypsy King claimed that ‘inside information’ has it that Anthony Joshua’s vanquisher Andy Ruiz Jr would be stripped of his titles for having a rematch against AJ rather than facing a mandatory opponent.

Fury is facing Schwarz on Saturday but there will not be any world titles on the line but WBO president Francisco Valcarcel disclosed on the eve of Fury’s fight against the German that Ruiz Jr will not be stripped and his lucrative rematch with Joshua will have all three belts at stake.

Varcarcel said: “All of the comments that everything will be taken away from him, that he should immediately defend his title, these are all rumours.

“There is no such problem [with the WBO], there are processes that all athletes must go through, including Ruiz, in any organisation.

“I can say that we don’t want to punish someone or take away their title.

However, Fury has yet to lose in his professional career so far.

“Next week there will be a press conference where Ruiz’s plans will be announced.”

The WBO is the next of the four governing bodies to call a mandatory challenger and are set to discuss whether Ruiz is free to take up an immediate rematch with AJ.

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has good relations with the WBO and the former heavyweight champion has also won the governing bodies Intercontinental, International and European understudy belts before.

The 30-year-old was given the opportunity to fight Wladimir Klitschko for the unified titles in November 2015 after becoming WBO as well as WBA mandatory.