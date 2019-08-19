Philippe Coutinho has said things did not work out the way he wanted at Barcelona following his move to Bayern Munich, Concise News reports.

The Brazilian had a hard time at the Nou Camp after sealing a €160million move to Spain from Liverpool in 20018.

He scored eight goals in his first 18 La Liga games.

He was also courted by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) but Bayern Munich on Monday secured a loan deal for the forward with a €120m purchase option.

Speaking after his unveiling in Germany, the player admitted that he tried to make things better at Barcelona.

He, however, expressed happiness at joining the German outfit.

“Concerning Barcelona, things didn’t work out the way we wanted,” Coutinho said.

According to him, “Within those years I did have great experiences.

“I learnt a lot, won a lot with that club and then we had the Copa América, which I won with Brazil and that was really important.

“Now I have a chance at a new club, a big club. I didn’t have any doubts when Hasan [Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] called me.

“He really wanted me to come here, so they flew to Barcelona, we met, they showed me the project and that’s why I really want to thank them, because from the first second [it was clear] how they see me. That was important for me to see.”