Real Madrid are plotting a move for Manchester United star, Eric Bailly as coach Zinedine Zidane wants him in Spain this summer.

Bailly, Concise News understands, is among the six players Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to leave the side this summer.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order since the departure of former manager Jose Mourinho last December.

According to reports from the Sun UK, Bailly is, however, a summer top transfer target for Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos are willing to do deal with United for the centre-back at around £35 million.

Also, Zidane is a huge fan of the Ivorian international back from when the player was his in the Spanish La Liga.

This is in addition to claims that Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos’ lack of discipline has become more prominent and Zidane is looking to tighten up the central defence in the summer.

The Ivorian has less than two years in his present contract at Manchester United.