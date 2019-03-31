French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to give David De Gea a £350,000 per week contract to leave Manchester United.

This online news medium understands that De Gea has been eyeing a move away from United and would want it to come this summer.

According to reports in the UK, even though the Old Trafford side are negotiating a new contract with the Spanish man, PSG want to snap him up in the summer.

United activated the one-year extension in De Gea’s contract earlier this season, but want to tie the 28-year-old down to a longer deal.

De Gea is thought to be open to staying at the Premier League side, after an upturn in fortunes under new gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was handed his appointed permanently last week.

But PSG are willing to offer £60million for the goalkeeper to test Man United’s resolve.

Also, the Parisians are interested in Ander Herrera, whose contract elapses in the summer and has yet to agree on new terms.