Manchester United have started drawing out a list of persons to replace French star Paul Pogba at the club, Concise News reports.

Although United are adamant to let the former Juventus man leave Old Trafford with two years on his contract, they are now lining up a list of replacement for him.

Pogba, 26, has over time stated his desire to leave the English side for Real Madrid this summer.

Reports in England suggest that Christian Eriksen is seen as a top-class replacement, with United’s interest known before the Tottenham playmaker.

Also, there has been a move for Belgium star Youri Tielemans after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was impressed by his showing while on loan at Leicester from Monaco last season.

This is as the team has expressed interest in Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic but it is believed the player has little desire to move to England.