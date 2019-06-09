Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign a five-year deal with Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Concise News understands.

This online news platform learned that a transfer expert and sports journalist Nicolo Schira of Gazzetta dello Sport made this known on Sunday.

”It’s confirmed! #ManchesterUnited want to close for Aaron #WanBissaka. He is the first choice of #Solskjear as a RB. Agreement with him for a contact until 2024. Now #RedDevils are talking with #CrystalPalace to finalize the deal,” he tweeted.