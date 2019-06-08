English Premier League side Arsenal have announced the exit of Danny Welbeck and other top players from the club.

Concise News reports that the Gunners who were finalists at the 2018/2019 Europa League said this in a statement over the weekend.

It noted also that Petr Cech has retired from football with Aaron Ramsey and Stephan Lichtsteiner departing the North London side.

“Our thanks and best wishes” the statement read, “go to the following players whose contracts end with us on June 30:

“Cohen Bramall

“Petr Cech

“Charlie Gilmour

“Stephan Lichtsteiner

“Julio Pleguezuelo

“Aaron Ramsey

“Danny Welbeck

“We thank them all for their contributions to the club and we wish them every future success.”