Arsenal are keen on luring Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba as the team plan to beef up its squad ahead of next season, Concise News understands.

This online news medium understands that the Gunners will be playing in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday against Chelsea.

They are working out plans with the French side for a sale and loan back deal for the 18-year-old star, according to le10sport.

Saliba sealed a new deal with the club a few weeks ago through 2023.

However, the club will be willing to sell him for €30 million (£26m/$34m) with hopes for a loan back next season.

The Gunners do not like that kind of arrangement with Manchester United and Benfica also lining up for the teenager.